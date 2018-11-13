× 4 people shot in subdivision near Indianapolis airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four people were shot at a west side home Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said around 8 p.m. that it happened in the 2000 block of Blue Pine Lane, which is in the Cameron Meadows neighborhood.

Officers were not able to provide conditions or ages of the victims.

Firefighters and EMS workers with the Wayne Township Fire Department were also called to the scene.

The circumstances of the quadruple shooting are unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.