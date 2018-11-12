× Vinatieri offers support for kids battling juvenile diabetes through Arthritis Foundation

One day after celebrating his seventh birthday, Carson Rose is all smiles meeting Adam Vinatieri but there wasn’t always so much to celebrate.

“Carson was actually diagnosed when he was about 13 months old,” Carson’s mom, Chrissy, said. “We suspect he has had it since he was born which was crazy because at the time we didn’t even know kids got arthritis.”

Hearing how many kids like Carson are battling juvenile arthritis inspired Adam to take action.

“There’s 300,000 youths that have arthritis, so for me it was a surprising statistic for me and I thought, ‘How can I help,” the NFL’s all-time leading scorer said.

Adam spending his Monday with kids battling arthritis and their families, autographing jerseys, taking photos and most of all, showing them, they aren’t alone.

“To be here with him today and know that we have his support is crucial in our fight,” Chrissy Rose said.

“It’s an honor to be around these people and anything I can help in any little way I love it,” Adam explained.

And this is much more than a single day effort from Adam, who donates many game used items to the Arthritis Foundation’s fundraising efforts, as well as provides scholarships to these families so they can attend a special camp together at no cost.

“Not just for the children but for the parents as well they understand that there’s people out there that care about them and that are trying to do what they can to help the situation,” Adam added. “And seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces is priceless obviously.”

And the record-breaking kicker has one goal he’d like to see for these kids and their families through those strides the arthritis foundation and medical community is making.

“I feel very fortunate to be part of it in some small way and if we can help raise money and raise awareness and do all the little things that in my lifetime hopefully they find a cure and this is something people don’t have to struggle with anymore.”

If you would like to support the Arthritis Foundation by purchasing a piece of Adam Vinatieri autographed memorabilia, contact Ashley Craig. Her number is 317 762- 0542 or you can email acraig@arthritis.org.