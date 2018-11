Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Expenses for children and grandchildren continue to rise. That’s why it’s important to consider the best ways to save for them.

Financial expert Matt Dicken of Strategic Wealth Designers stopped by CBS4 to speak about how to save for college or even future wedding expenses.

During the interview, Dicken explained why 529 plans are viable options in some instances and what else parents should consider.