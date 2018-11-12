Police issue Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old Mishawaka man

Posted 10:02 am, November 12, 2018, by

Joe Renner

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old Mishawaka man.

Joe Renner was last seen on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 3:30 am.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, and he has brown hair with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark colored shorts and socks, and driving a dark blue 2005 Toyota Corolla 4 door with Indiana plate 179WG. The vehicle has a dent on the rear passenger side.

If you have any information on Philip Joe Renner, contact the Mishawaka Police Department at 574-258-1678 or 911.

