NWS offers tips for staying safe in winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This week is the National Weather Services “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” and its offering some tips for staying safe this year.

When it comes to the roads, state police officers say limiting distractions, slowing down and increasing the space between you and the person in front of you are good rules to follow.

There are things you should also have ready in your car in case of emergency. The NWS says a cell phone charger, first aid kit, blankets and jumper cables are important. You can find more here.

The Red Cross says there are also things you should have ready at home like water, non-perishable food items and working flashlights. The full list is here.

The National Weather Service also warns of flooding in the winter.

“Melting snow and heavy rain can and often do combine with frozen or soggy ground and a lack of live vegetation to impede runoff to produce major flooding,” The National Weather Service website says, “One such example occurred during January of 2005.”