× New York City and Northern Virginia chosen by Amazon for HQ2 sites, sources say

NEW YORK – Amazon has reportedly ended its search for the locations of its new headquarters.

The online retailer is expected to make an official announcement later Tuesday. Both the Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal are reporting the company will split its second headquarters between Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in northern Virginia.

The decision ends an intense competition between North American cities to win Amazon and its promise of 50,000 new jobs.

The Wall Street Journal says other cities may also receive major sites. It’s unclear if Indianapolis is among them.

The Circle City was among the 20 final cities that were being considered by the Seattle-based company.

Set within eyeshot of the nation’s capital, Crystal City is a thicket of 1980s-era office towers trying to plug into new economic energy after thousands of federal jobs moved elsewhere.

Rapidly growing Long Island City is an old manufacturing area already being reinvented as a hub for 21st-century industry, creativity and urbane living.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.