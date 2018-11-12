× Light snow is likely across central Indiana this evening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Light snow is likely across central Indiana this evening. Moisture will spread across the state and light accumulations are expected. The heaviest snow will fall north of I-70 where up to an inch will fall. Expect a half-inch of snow in Indianapolis with little to no accumulation south of I-70. Low temperatures will be below freezing north of I-70 and icy roads are likely.

After a chilly weekend our December-like weather will continue this week. Highs will be below average through the weekend. This will be a very active week of weather as we’ll have another chance for rain and snow showers Thursday and a chance for rain Friday and Saturday.

Up to 1″ of snow is likely this evening.

Lows will fall into the 20s overnight.

Highs will be near freezing on Tuesday.

We’ll have a chance for rain and snow showers Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for rain Friday.

We’ll have a chance for rain Saturday.