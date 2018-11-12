× Former corrections officer fired, accused of having sex with inmate

PENDLETON, Ind.– A former corrections officer is facing charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Janet Miller of Zionsville was suspended on Oct. 18 and formally terminated on Oct. 23. Warden Dushan Zatecky announced the arrest Friday.

Investigators believe Miller had been involved in a sexual relationship with inmate Jonathan Moyer while she was employed at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

She was transported to the Madison County Jail on felony charges of trafficking with an inmate, official misconduct and sexual misconduct with a service provider.

“The threat and vulnerability a person places themselves in this type of situation is incomprehensible and criminal. I want to thank our II team who, although the staff member had already been terminated on another charge, continued to pursue the matter when new information was presented. We will never tolerate this type of behavior by any staff member who places not only themselves in danger, but all staff,” said Warden Zatecky.