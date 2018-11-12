Feeding tube removed from dog found severely injured in Shelby County after appetite returns

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A dog recently found severely injured in Shelby County is continuing to make progress.

Animal shelter officials said Monday that the dog, named Justice, has had his feeding tube removed and his appetite has returned.

Although Justice is making improvements, he still has quite a bit of recovering left. Officials said his skin is “sloughing off” from the apparent chemical burns he endured.

In photos provided by the shelter, Justice’s skin doesn’t look the best, but officials said they were told “he would look worse before he looked better.”

When officials visited the dog, they say he was walking around and his tail was wagging just a bit. However, he was apparently “very low key due to the pain meds.”

The animal hospital says it will consult with surgeons regarding possibly changing the dressing for Justice’s burns and/or how they are treating his burns.

The shelter was concerned about the dog’s teeth because of chemical burns in his mouth and vomiting, but the hospital said they were in good shape.

The shelter officials said they made sure to love on Justice enough for everybody rooting for him and they hope people “keep Justice in your prayers and keep the tips coming.” A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the dog’s injuries.