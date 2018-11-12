× Fans elated over first ‘Toy Story 4’ trailer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been eight years since the last Toy Story movie, and now the gang is back in town!

Buzz, Woody and the rest of the Toy Story gang returned in a brand new teaser trailer ahead of the long-awaited fourth film in the series.

The short trailer introduces us to new character Forky, a plastic fork with pipe cleaners for arms.

The plot is unknown at this time, but Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and John Ratzenberger will voice the lead characters once again.

The film is set to be released in June 2019.