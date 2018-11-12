Fans elated over first ‘Toy Story 4’ trailer

Posted 10:34 am, November 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:39AM, November 12, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been eight years since the last Toy Story movie, and now the gang is back in town!

Buzz, Woody and the rest of the Toy Story gang returned in a brand new teaser trailer ahead of the long-awaited fourth film in the series.

The short trailer introduces us to new character Forky, a plastic fork with pipe cleaners for arms.

The plot is unknown at this time, but Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and John Ratzenberger will voice the lead characters once again.

The film is set to be released in June 2019.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.