Facebook back online after website, app outages

UPDATE (1:28 p.m.)– Facebook now appears to be back online. The company has not commented on what led to the outage.

Original story:

MENLO PARK, Calif.– Facebook appears to be dealing with a massive outage as users across the United States report issues.

When visiting the site starting between noon and 1 p.m. Monday, users were greeted with page saying “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

Downdetector.com reported more than 1,200 user complaints over the course of an hour.

An outage map posted by DownDetector shows the outage impacting major American cities from New York and Washington in the east to cities including Indianapolis, Chicago and Minneapolis moving westward.

In addition to the North American outages, there were also reports of Facebook outages in portions of South America.

The issue also appears to be affecting the app, which also says “Something went wrong” when opened.