Crissy’s Journey: The ups and downs of getting sober

ANDERSON, Ind. - Crissy Brault is a 31-year-old woman from southern Indiana who is trying to kick heroin and meth; she is also HIV positive and a mother of three children, none of whom are in her custody. And Brault is currently facing several criminal charges including car theft.

Now, she's sharing her personal video diary, a series of entries she recorded over the summer - and it’s as real as it gets...

“Hi, i think this thing is recording. I am trying to assemble it. Here is the mess on my bed here, trying to figure it all out, so you can take a look into my world. I’m really tired. Still don’t feel good. Every morning is a struggle to get out of bed.” “The reason why I use heroin, I am in rehab, try not to use. I’m trying to do the right thing but what is the right thing? Do we even frickin' know? What does society say is right? How much more positive do you want me to be? I’m HIV positive.” “I’m doing this because this is the right thing to do. It’s life or death for me, by this i mean sobriety. And i know it’s hard, so f-ing hard. You know, being sober, giving it up, giving up everything I've known, all of my so called friends that i considered family because i had no one else. Giving up that needle, cause it was always there for me, when no one else was. The drug was.” “Getting baptized on Sunday! Super stoked, but my housing situation still isn’t figured out so i really don’t know what i’m going to do. I don’t even know. I’m freaking out about things. I’m not sure anymore.” “I just got out of my narcotics anonymous meeting. It was amazing. Feeling so much better. Meetings work, keep you sober, they really truly do. God works in such amazing ways.” "You know, it’s f-ing hard out here, just to live every f-ing day. It’s a battle within myself, just to tell myself every day it’s going to be OK. I don’t feel like it’s going to be OK. Because I’m not OK. I’m not OK.”

Getting clean is very difficult for a drug addict, but it appears Brault wants to kick meth and heroin; CBS4 watched as she did the work.

“I used heroin to numb the pain of daily life, like the loss of not having my kids with me or I was homeless or this or that. I would use heroin for the physical numbing, for the mental numbing for the emotional pain,” said Brault.

She also followed the rules at Bridges of Hope Treatment Center in Anderson.

“I am going to get my cigarettes. We keep them locked up. We have certain times for cigarette breaks,” she observed.

But Brault had a secret. There was a warrant out for her arrest, that she had ignored. When officials with Bridges of Hope found out, she was forced to go to court and face the judge. At that point she was looking at jail time, no more rehab.

Our cameras were not allowed to show you what was said inside that courtroom - but suffice to say the judge was extremely angry. But ultimately she ruled Brault could go back to Anderson.

Right after that hearing, Brault spoke with CBS4 on the courthouse steps.

“I am going to go back to Bridges of Hope. I’m going to work on my life, work on my health. I’m not going to throw it away. I’m ready. I know I am. I know I am. It’s time to change,” she said.

Judge Mary Ellen Diekhoff presided over the case, and explained her decision to send Brault back to rehab, instead of jail.

“I’ve been dealing with her for quite a while,” said Judge Diekhoff, “and with her addiction issues - she was in fact doing well. So my frustration was balancing the authority of the court versus her now being in a place that she was doing well that was not the original treatment facility she had been ordered to."

"Addicts have a tendency to be manipulative," the judge explained. "They frequently want to be where they want to be and will say whatever they say to get there. So one doesn’t want to enable that behavior. On the other hand, if she was in a place where she was doing well, I didn’t necessarily want to yank her out of there.”

A month after that court hearing, CBS4 learned Brault had been jailed, but we agreed not to reveal why she was incarcerated because her public defender said it could jeopardize her case.

CBS4 was allowed to speak with Brault in the Monroe County Jail on October 19th...

Chrissy Brault: “I’m not stuck in the same cycle and I have changed. And I’m not who I was and I’m not doing the things I was because of that. CBS4's Debby Knox: "Then why are you here? I know you can’t talk about specifics, but how have you changed?" Chrissy Brault: "How have i changed? For one, I’m sober. For two, why am I here? I don’t know. Why am I here? This time? We really can’t get into the details. I’m here on a technicality." CBS4's Debby Knox: "What are you learning now?" Chrissy Brault: "Gratitude, gratitude. The little things in life. It’s so hard just being in here, not being able to talk to everybody because I know that they think the same thing is happening… Oh, Crissy went and got high and Crissy ran off from her treatment facility. And I didn’t do that, I didn’t do that Debby. I don’t know."

Brault said she’s staying sober in jail, even though she added that drugs have been smuggled in. And she said she expects to be sent to Rockville prison after her next court date on November 30.

If she is sent to Rockville, Brault said she plans on enrolling in another rehab program called "Purposeful Incarceration."

(Editor's note - If you need to find addiction treatment in Indiana, you can visit this website: https://www.in.gov/fssa/addiction/ or you can call 1-800-662-HELP.)