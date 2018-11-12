Complete shopping guide: Ads, store hours for Black Friday 2018
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dozens of stores are already preparing for the madness as millions of Americans gear up for the busiest shopping day of the year. And we now know when many of them will open their doors to kick off the holiday shopping frenzy. Most stores have special hours on Black Friday, and some stores are even taking things up a notch by opening on Thanksgiving and choosing to stay open for more than 24 hours straight.
If you plan to shop until you drop, check out this list for store hours and ads for retailers across Indiana. As more store ads are released, we will add that information to this article.
Thank you to BestBlackFriday.com for helping us to compile this list.
Important note: Hours and ads may vary depending on location.
Local mall Thanksgiving hours
Castleton Square Mall hours:
- Thanksgiving – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Black Friday – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Circle Centre Mall hours:
- Thanksgiving – Closed
- Black Friday – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Fashion Mall at Keystone at the Crossing hours:
- Thanksgiving – Closed
- Black Friday- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Greenwood Park Mall hours:
- Thanksgiving – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Black Friday – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield hours:
- Thanksgiving – Closed
- Black Friday – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2018
- Bass Pro Shops – Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Belk – Thursday 4 p.m. to Friday 1 a.m.
- Best Buy – Thursday 5 p.m. to Friday 1 a.m.
- Big Lots – Thursday 7 a.m. to Midnight
- Cabela’s – Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- CVS – Regular Business Hours.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday 2 a.m.
- JCPenney – Thursday 2 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m.
- Kohl’s – Thursday 5 p.m.
- Kmart – Thursday 6 a.m. to midnight
- Macy’s – Thursday 5 p.m. to Friday 2 a.m.
- Meijer- Thursday 6 a.m. through Friday
- New York & Company – open; hours TBA
- Old Navy – Thursday 3 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m.
- Rite Aid – TBD
- Sears – Thursday 6 p.m.
- Stage Stores – Thursday 1 p.m. to Friday 1 a.m.
- Target – Thursday 5 p.m. to Friday 1 a.m.
- Walgreens – Regular Business Hours
- Walmart – Thursday 6 p.m.
Store hours for Black Friday 2018
- Ace Hardware – Vary by Location
- At Home – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Barnes & Noble – opens at 8 a.m.
- Bass Pro Shops – 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. (doorbusters end at 11 a.m. on Black Friday)
- Best Buy – opens at 8 a.m.
- Big Lots – opens at 6 a.m.
- Burlington – opens at 7 a.m.
- Cabela’s – 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. depending on location (doorbusters end at 11 a.m. Black Friday)
- Costco – opens at 9 a.m.
- CVS – Regular business hours
- Dick’s Sporting Goods – 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Gander Outdoors – Vary by Location
- Guitar Center – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Half Price Books – opens at 9 a.m.
- Harbor Freight – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby – 8 AM to 9 PM
- Home Depot – opens at 6 a.m.
- HomeGoods – opens at 7 a.m.
- Homesense – opens at 7 a.m.
- JCPenney – Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to Black Friday 10 p.m.
- Kmart – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kohl’s – Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to Black Friday at midnight, but doorbusters end at 1 p.m. (closing times vary by store)
- Lowe’s – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Macy’s – 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)
- Marshalls – opens at 7 a.m.
- Mattress Firm – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with select stores open until 9 p.m.
- Meijer- Does not close except on Christmas
- Menards – opens at 6 a.m.
- Music and Arts – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Northern Tool – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Office Depot & OfficeMax – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Old Navy – Opens Thanksgiving and stays open through Black Friday at 10 p.m.
- Petco – opens at 8 a.m.
- PetSmart – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Pier 1 Imports – Varies by Location
- Sam’s Club – opens at 7 a.m.
- Sears – All day
- Sprint – 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (Varies by location)
- Staples – opens at 7 a.m.
- Stein Mart – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Target – opens at 7 a.m.
- T.J. Maxx – opens at 7 a.m.
- Tractor Supply – opens at 6 a.m.
- Walgreens – Regular business hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
- Walmart – Stays open after Thursday at 6 p.m.