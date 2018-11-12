× Complete shopping guide: Ads, store hours for Black Friday 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dozens of stores are already preparing for the madness as millions of Americans gear up for the busiest shopping day of the year. And we now know when many of them will open their doors to kick off the holiday shopping frenzy. Most stores have special hours on Black Friday, and some stores are even taking things up a notch by opening on Thanksgiving and choosing to stay open for more than 24 hours straight.

If you plan to shop until you drop, check out this list for store hours and ads for retailers across Indiana. As more store ads are released, we will add that information to this article.

Thank you to BestBlackFriday.com for helping us to compile this list.

Important note: Hours and ads may vary depending on location.

Local mall Thanksgiving hours

Castleton Square Mall hours:

Thanksgiving – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Circle Centre Mall hours:

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone at the Crossing hours:

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday- 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Greenwood Park Mall hours:

Thanksgiving – 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Black Friday – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Shops at Perry Crossing in Plainfield hours:

Thanksgiving – Closed

Black Friday – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day 2018

Bass Pro Shops – Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Belk – Thursday 4 p.m. to Friday 1 a.m.

Best Buy – Thursday 5 p.m. to Friday 1 a.m. Ad

Big Lots – Thursday 7 a.m. to Midnight Ad

Cabela’s – Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ad

CVS – Regular Business Hours. Ad

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday 2 a.m.

JCPenney – Thursday 2 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m. Ad

Kohl’s – Thursday 5 p.m. Ad

Kmart – Thursday 6 a.m. to midnight Ad

Macy’s – Thursday 5 p.m. to Friday 2 a.m. Ad

Meijer- Thursday 6 a.m. through Friday Ad

New York & Company – open; hours TBA

Old Navy – Thursday 3 p.m. to Friday 10 p.m. Ad

Rite Aid – TBD

Sears – Thursday 6 p.m. Ad

Stage Stores – Thursday 1 p.m. to Friday 1 a.m.

Target – Thursday 5 p.m. to Friday 1 a.m. Ad

Walgreens – Regular Business Hours

Walmart – Thursday 6 p.m. Ad



Store hours for Black Friday 2018