Cold pouring into Central Indiana and snow to come along

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Still cold! Way colder than it should be, actually. Average highs this time of year are in the mid 50s but we won't be anywhere near that this entire week. We'll also have a lot of cloud cover and a night breeze out of the north which will contribute to the chill. Snow is expected Monday evening. The first flakes will begin to fall west of Indianapolis by 7pm and spread across the area over the tail end of that late evening commute. Roads could be slick. We aren't expecting more than a dusting but this small amount of snow could slow down the roads Monday night. Most of the snow will be over by midnight so Tuesday morning won't be a mess but you could see some slick spots. Cold tonight with lows back into the 20s. Cold all week long. The day to watch is Thursday since we could see a good push of snow.