Ball State’s Robert Bell building closes until Tuesday morning due to ‘major water leak’

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University says its Robert Bell building will be closed for the remainder of Monday due to a “major water leak.”

The Daily News reports that the water originated on the fourth floor on the southeast side of the building and spread to the floors below around 2 p.m.

The college says people are encouraged to stay clear of the building, near Petty Road and McKinley Avenue, until further notice.

University officials expect classes and other activities to resume in the building by 8 a.m. Tuesday.

