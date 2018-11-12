3-month-old, 7-year-old safe after vehicle they were in was stolen on east side of Indy

Posted 9:23 pm, November 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59PM, November 12, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 7-year-old and 3-month-old were inside a vehicle that was stolen on the east side on Monday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the mother of the young children called the authorities when she realized the vehicle was gone from a driveway in the 7900 block of Bellwood Drive around 5:45 p.m.

Police say they caught up with the suspect and a short pursuit ensued. It reportedly ended in the 3100 block of N. Priscilla Ct. shortly after 6 p.m.

The children were unharmed during the incident and are back home with their family.

The man accused of stealing the vehicle was believed to be intoxicated at the time, according IMPD.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

