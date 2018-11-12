1 dead, 1 critically injured after car hits trees, catches fire in Carmel; officers suffer smoke inhalation

CARMEL, Ind.– One person died and another was seriously injured Monday in a crash in Carmel that resulted in a car fire.

The incident occurred before 11 a.m. near Ditch Road and Queens Way, south of 116th Street. The vehicle was going north on Ditch and overcorrected before slamming into trees.

Lifeline was called to the scene, but disregarded after both people inside the car were extricated. They were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials say a female victim died at St. Vincent hospital, and a male victim was taken to Eskenazi Health in critical condition.

Four officers were transported to be checked for smoke inhalation.