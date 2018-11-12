1 dead, 1 critically injured after car hits trees, catches fire in Carmel; officers suffer smoke inhalation

Posted 12:00 pm, November 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:46PM, November 12, 2018

Photo Gallery

CARMEL, Ind.– One person died and another was seriously injured Monday in a crash in Carmel that resulted in a car fire.

The incident occurred before 11 a.m. near Ditch Road and Queens Way, south of 116th Street. The vehicle was going north on Ditch and overcorrected before slamming into trees.

Lifeline was called to the scene, but disregarded after both people inside the car were extricated. They were taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials say a female victim died at St. Vincent hospital, and a male victim was taken to Eskenazi Health in critical condition.

Four officers were transported to be checked for smoke inhalation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.