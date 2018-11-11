INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Veterans led "Operation White River" on Friday on Saturday. The event was a 24-hour cleanup of the river that resembled military training.
Veterans lead White River cleanup
-
Hundreds of volunteers to help cleanup parks, streets on near west side Saturday
-
Pipeline spills 8,000 gallons of jet fuel into Indiana river
-
Phase two of White River Vision Plan begins
-
Permanent seating could be coming to the White River State Park concert lawn
-
Crews rescue boater, Pomeranian from White River in Broad Ripple
-
-
Freebies and discounts for veterans, active duty military on Veterans Day 2018
-
Hoosier heroes recognized at Veterans Day Parade and Vet Fest
-
Developer plans new downtown district ‘Waterside’ at former industrial site
-
PHOTOS: Volunteers in Connersville display 900 flags for Veterans Day
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on westbound I-70 near Holt Road
-
-
Fort Wayne officer collapses following chase, dies
-
All westbound lanes of I-465 on southwest side reopen after construction
-
Drug bust in Johnson County leads to 10 arrests