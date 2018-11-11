IN Focus: Panelists discuss midterm results, this week’s top stories

Posted 7:40 am, November 11, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about this past week's midterm elections? What kind of Senator will Mike Braun become? And how will Indiana Democrats bounce back after the defeat of their only statewide elected official?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy and Lara Beck recap Tuesday's midterm elections, and discuss this week's top stories, including the race for US Senate and JD Ford's defeat of State Sen. Mike Delph (R-Carmel).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.