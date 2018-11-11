IN Focus: Carson on new Congress, AG Sessions’ departure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - In an interview that aired on this week's edition of IN Focus, Rep. Andre Carson sat down with CBS4's Trevor Shirley this week to discuss to discuss former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' resignation and the new Democratic majority in the House.

"One would hope this resignation was a matter of differing views," said Carson. "I hope it's not about Russia."

As a member of the House Intelligence committee, Carson and fellow Democrats will soon be in a position to lead more probing investigations of the President's firing of Sessions, and the Russia probe now being overseen by Sessions' replacement, acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker.

"I think we're going to be looking at the House shining a little bit more of their oversight responsibilities, looking into various investigations, looking at tax returns of the President and things like that," said Greg Shufeldt, Asst. Prof. of Political Science at Butler University.

Despite the controversy already brewing over Sessions' firing, Carson said he hoped the two parties could work together in the coming year.

"I think leaders in both the Democratic and Republican parties have a responsibility to eliminate the rhetoric," said Rep. Carson.

Shufeldt says it's not that simple, and suspects it will soon be back to business as usual in Washington, with both parties moving further away from the middle.

"We've actually replaced moderate Democrats with more conservative Republicans, and we've replaced moderate Republicans with more liberal Democrats," Shufeldt said.