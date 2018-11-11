Crews install Circle of Lights

Posted 3:56 pm, November 11, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Volunteer crews from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers were installing lights and garlands on the Soldiers and Sailors monument downtown on Saturday. The Circle of Lights tradition began in 1962. This year's installation took 200 volunteers and 5,000 lights. The lighting will take place the day after Thanksgiving.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.