INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Volunteer crews from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers were installing lights and garlands on the Soldiers and Sailors monument downtown on Saturday. The Circle of Lights tradition began in 1962. This year's installation took 200 volunteers and 5,000 lights. The lighting will take place the day after Thanksgiving.
Crews install Circle of Lights
-
Business leaders seek Monument Circle upgrades
-
Central Indiana kicks off November with Wizard Fest, Indy’s Monumental Marathon and yes, even some Christmas-themed events
-
Mamma Mia! Watch teams compete in real life Mario Kart race
-
IPL hopes to repair Saturday outages by Tuesday
-
Lights back on at Indiana University following outage
-
-
Thousands of IPL customers still without power after gusting winds lash central Indiana
-
Furry friends race to find forever homes on Monument Circle
-
Officials say all of Puerto Rico now has power again
-
Hoosiers head to California and Oregon to help fight wildfires
-
Virginia firefighter lost leg in crash that killed colleague during Tropical Storm Michael
-
-
3 children suffer effects of carbon monoxide exposure in Parke County
-
Near southside church must raise thousands after someone stole a/c units
-
Morgan County crash kills 3 adults; 2 children airlifted