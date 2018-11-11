× Colts win 3rd straight game, beating the Jaguars 29-26

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts survived a second half rally by Jacksonville and won their third straight game 29-26 Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s their first win in divisional play in the AFC South. They are now just one game under .500 at 4-5.

Kenny Moore II recovered a Rashad Greene fumble late to secure the victory. He was originally ruled down by contact before the call was reviewed and overturned.

The Colts built a 16-point lead thanks to more stellar play from their tight ends. Eric Ebron scored three touchdowns while Mo Alie-Cox added a fourth as the offense totaled 29 points in the first half.

Ebron found the end zone on a 53-yard strike from Andrew Luck, a two-yard run on third down and a 12-yard pass. He has 10 touchdowns in his first nine games with the team.

Alie-Cox scored on a one-yard pass from Luck. Marlon Mack then converted a two-point conversion to put the Colts up 29-13 with under two minutes to play in the half.

The Jaguars cut the Colts’ lead to 29-23 midway through the third quarter as Blake Bortles connected with Leonard Fournette for a one-yard TD. The key play on the drive was a fake field goal. Holder Logan Cooke hit James O’Shaughnessy for four yards to keep the drive alive.

Jacksonville’s Donte Moncrief scored an 80-yard touchdown to tie the game early. The wide receiver spent the first four seasons of his career in Indianapolis after the Colts drafted him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Colts play the second of a three-game homestand next week when they stay in the division to host Tennessee at 1:00 p.m.