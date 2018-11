× Car hits post, causing canopy to collapse at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The gas pumps at a BP gas station on the city’s east side will be unavailable after a vehicle crashed into the canopy, causing it to collapse.

The gas station located on 9025 Brookville Road near South Post Road is open 24 hours.

According to a tweet from IFD, a collapse rescue team responded to the accident around 11:50 Saturday night.

11:47 PM – #IFD Collapse Rescue Team called to assess damage @BP_America gas station 9025 Brookville Rd after driver plows into structural member & causes collapse. No injuries. @IMPDnews investigating pic.twitter.com/soOpIlW3Hm — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) November 11, 2018

No injuries were reported.

IMPD is investigating.