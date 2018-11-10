INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — First responders deal with trauma and stress on a regular basis. The work takes a toll on the body and the mind. A public health symposium for first responders on Friday focused on the stigma surrounding mental health and managing stress. The goal was to give first responders the resources they need to seek help.
Symposium focuses on first responders’ mental health
-
Carmel makes police mental health a top priority
-
Group recommends to Holcomb more active shooter drills, expand access to mental health services
-
Retired Marine stops in Indy during more than 3,000-mile bike journey promoting suicide awareness
-
Indiana first responders among the thousands getting sick after 9/11 recovery efforts
-
Local first responders prepare for an increase in accidents this winter
-
-
Yorktown hopes their powerful lip sync challenge video halts first responder suicides
-
Increased mental health services, required active shooter drills among 18 recommendations to boost safety at Indiana schools
-
Indiana family warning others after carbon monoxide poisoning: ‘I thought I was going to die’
-
Columbus woman working to collect heartfelt messages for first responders
-
Hamilton County first responders spend week training for active shooter situations
-
-
South Carolina restaurant treats 100 Florence first responders to free meal to give thanks
-
New Forever stamp honors nation’s first responders
-
Move Over Day encourages safety