Symposium focuses on first responders’ mental health

Posted 4:15 pm, November 10, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — First responders deal with trauma and stress on a regular basis. The work takes a toll on the body and the mind. A public health symposium for first responders on Friday focused on the stigma surrounding mental health and managing stress. The goal was to give first responders the resources they need to seek help.

