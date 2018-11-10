× Police arrest man accused of shooting at officers in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man accused of shooting a firearm out a window during a high-speed police pursuit was located and arrested by the Muncie Police Department early Saturday.

Daniel Montero, 33, initially evaded police after the high-speed chase on Thursday, reportedly ditching his vehicle at 18th and Hackley streets and fleeing on foot.

Montero’s evasion was short-lived, however, as Muncie police located Montero in an apartment on West Powers Street Saturday where he was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness.

According to Muncie police, the Thursday night pursuit occurred around 11:20 p.m. after an off-duty police officer become involved in the high-speed chase. Despite Montero reportedly firing a gun out his window toward police, Muncie police stated neither officers or police vehicles were struck by the barrage.

The handgun believed to have been used during the crime has been uncovered during the investigation.