ISP to provide escort home for remains of Hoosier soldier killed in training accident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The remains of a U.S. Army specialist killed during a training accident last week will return home Saturday

According to Indiana State Police, 23-year-old Drew Watters of Evansville died Nov. 4 in a training area of Joint Base Lewis McChord in Tacoma, Washington.

Watters joined the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division in September 2017. He enlisted as an infantryman in 2015.

Indiana State Police said Watters’ remains are expected to arrive at Indianapolis International Airport around 9 p.m. Saturday. ISP will escort Watters home to Evansville during a route that will include I-70, 465, State Road 37, I-69, I-64 and U.S 41. The escort is expected to arrive at Browning Funeral Home between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

Watters’ funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Christian Fellowship Church. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.