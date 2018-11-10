× Hoosiers keep bowl hopes intact by beating Maryland 34-32

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Peyton Ramsey threw two touchdown passes, Logan Justus made the go-ahead field goal with 2:32 left and the Indiana Hoosiers recovered a fumble in the final minute Saturday to preserve a 34-32 victory over Maryland.

The Hoosiers (5-5, 2-5 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak and kept their bowl hopes alive with the victory.

“We talked very openly to our team about the stakes. I didn’t do that last year,” coach Tom Allen said. “A bowl game, that’s what we’re playing for.”

Anthony McFarland rushed for a career-high 210 yards in relief of the injured Ty Johnson but the Terrapins postseason plans took a big hit with their third consecutive road loss.

Maryland (5-5, 3-4) had a chance to rally for the winning score after Justus’ 42-yard field goal gave the Hoosiers a 34-32 lead. But backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome lost the ball on a sack near midfield with 52 seconds left and Nile Sykes recovered the fumble for Indiana.

“We left some plays on the field,” interim coach Matt Canada said. “I’ve got to coach those plays better, clearly, because we had opportunities. Our players know that. So if you’re not making the plays, that falls on me.”

It sure wasn’t easy for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers appeared to be cruising when Justus’ 23-yard field goal made it 31-15 midway through the third quarter.

Maryland charged back quickly.

Javon Leake returned the kickoff 47 yards then scooted right and sprinted 27 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. Pigrome’s 2-point conversion pass to McFarland made it 31-23.

The Terrapins cut the deficit to 31-26 on a Joseph Petrino’s 39-yard field goal early in the fourth and retook the lead when Pigrome hooked up with Jeshaun Jones on a 15-yard TD pass with 4:54 to go. But the conversion run came up short.

Scott then broke through for a 27-yard run on Indiana’s next play to set up Justus for the decisive field goal.

Ramsey was 16 of 28 with 243 yards and one interception.

McFarland carried 29 times, doing most of his work after Johnson left in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Pigrome was 10 of 13 with 146 yards and one TD after replacing Kasim Hill, who left with what appeared to be an injured left leg in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terrapins postseason plans could be in deep trouble. They still need one win to become bowl-eligible but close out the regular season at home against No. 8 Ohio State and with a trip to No. 21 Penn State.

Indiana: The Hoosiers got just what they needed to stay in the bowl hunt — though they still face an uphill battle. After playing at No. 4 Michigan next week, they will host surprising Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game.

STAT PACK:

Maryland: The Terrapins added to their FBS-leading interception total when Tre Watson picked off Ramsey with 2:35 left in the first half. Watson’s fifth interception gave Maryland at least one pick in in all 10 games this season. … Receiver Dontay Demus had four catches for 98 yards. … The Terrapins finished with 353 yards rushing.

Indiana: The Hoosiers won despite having just 20 minutes, 42 seconds in possession time. … Donovan Hale caught three passes for 92 yards and one touchdown. … Stevie Scott had his fourth 100-yard game of the season, carrying 19 times for 103 yards and one TD. He also broke BenJarvus Green-Ellis’ previous single-season school record for most TD runs by a true freshman with No. 8. …

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts No. 8 Ohio State next weekend

Indiana: Will try to post first victory in Ann Arbor, Michigan, since 1967 when they visit the No. 4 Wolverines.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25