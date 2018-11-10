× F1 driver Fernando Alonso returning for 2019 Indianapolis 500 in pursuit of racing’s ‘Triple Crown’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — He’s back.

Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso announced plans to return for the Indianapolis 500 in 2019.

Alonso raced in the 2017 edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, an addition that added some intrigue to the 101st Running. It marked the return of McLaren to the Indy 500 after a nearly four-decade absence. Andretti Autosport ran Alonso’s car jointly with McLaren.

Alonso qualified fifth in 2017 and skipped Monaco to race in the Indy 500. He ran a strong race but finished 24th thanks to a mechanical issue that ended his day. He led 27 laps.

McLaren said Saturday that Alonso will try to become only the second driver to secure racing’s unofficial Triple Crown: wins in the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indianapolis 500. The feat was achieved by Graham Hill in 1972 with his win at Le Mans.

McLaren has won the Indy 500 three times: once in 1972 with a private entry and twice as a works entry with Johnny Rutherford in 1974 and 1976. McLaren said it will run its own team for the 2019 Indy 500.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said Alonso has “unfinished business” with the Indianapolis 500 and described the race as a “massive challenge.”

“We have the utmost respect for the race and our competitors,” Brown said. “So, we are under no illusions. But McLaren are racers first and foremost, as is Fernando. We’re going for it.”

Alonso released a statement about his return to Indy: