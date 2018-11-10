× DNR: Dog knocks over gun, leading to 2 hunters being shot in Indiana hunting accident

AURORA, Ind. – A dog knocked over a shotgun, causing it to fire and injure a pair of Indiana hunters over the weekend.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the incident happened around 9 a.m. in a field near Aurora.

Adam Daugherty, 30, Lawrenceburg, suffered a gunshot wound to his left ankle. Jeremy Legge, 37, Petersburg, Florida, suffered a gunshot injury to his right ankle.

The two had finished hunting waterfowl for the day and were standing outside the hunting blind when the firearm went off.

Daugherty’s gun had been propped up inside the hunting blind when a dog entered, knocking it over and causing it to discharge. The firearm was a 12-gauge Browning Maxus; the safety was not engaged.

Daugherty was initially treated at a Lawrenceburg hospital before being transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Legge transported himself to a doctor for treatment.

Indiana Conservation Officers, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and Dearborn County EMS responded to the incident.