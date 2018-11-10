× Chip and Joanna Gaines of ‘Fixer Upper’ announce return to television

Fixer Upper may be gone, but Chip and Joanna Gaines won’t stay away from TV for long.

The Texas couple behind the popular show is finalizing a deal with Discovery to re-brand one of its cable channels, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The deal would likely give their company, Magnolia, a minority stake in one of Discovery’s smaller channels like DIY, Destination America or Great American Country. They would be the creative force behind the new channel, which would be re-branded and serve as a home for their lifestyle content.

The Gaines’ popular Fixer Upper show ended after five seasons and was one of the most popular shows on HGTV.

The couple confirmed their return to TV during Friday’s edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Chip said he’d signed a non-disclosure agreement and could only tell his mom about it. So, he jokingly “revealed” it during the show, directing the announcement toward his mother.

“We are coming back to television. You’ll get to see the kids grow up. You’ll get to see us, obviously on a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we’re excited to be back,” Chip said during the show.

He said the show would be filmed in Waco, Texas, so they wouldn’t have to do a lot of traveling. That’s important to Chip and Joanna, who welcomed their fifth child into the world in June.

You can watch the clip below: