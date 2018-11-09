× Tyquan Lewis anticipating emotional debut with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The date has been circled on Tyquan Lewis’ calendar.

Nov. 11. Jacksonville Jaguars. Lucas Oil Stadium.

As the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie defensive lineman worked his way back from a foot injury suffered during training camp, he was motivated by the memory of his great-grandmother.

Her birthday: Nov. 11.

“Sunday is my great-grandmother’s birthday,’’ Lewis said Friday. “She passed away back in 2014. I told myself I’d love to be back by then.

“I’d just love to play that game, just play for her and just play with everything I’ve got just for her.’’

Done.

After spending the first nine weeks of the season on the injured reserve list, Lewis finds himself on the active roster. He was designated to return from IR and began practicing with the team two weeks ago, and is poised to make his season debut against the Jaguars.

“He brings energy,’’ Frank Reich said of one of the team’s four second-round draft picks. “He’s physical, active. He just brings some juice and he brings position versatility.’’

It’s uncertain whether Lewis will be on a pitch count Sunday, but he’ll most certainly be inspired.

“I’m just really excited to get back on the field,’’ he said. “It’s an emotional moment.’’

Lewis doesn’t carry any type of memento into a game, but the memory of his great grandmother always is within reach. Her picture is the background on his cell phone.

“She’s just always there,’’ said Lewis, a four-year standout at Ohio State. “I remember the exact day when it happened. It was the day after Christmas and we’re about to go play Alabama, about to go to a national championship (game). That was probably the worst three months of my life.

“Now I’m on this big stage and things are coming to life for me.’’

Ruled out

Reich ruled three players out of Sunday’s game: safety Mike Mitchell (calf) and tight ends Ryan Hewitt (ankle) and Erik Swoope (knee).