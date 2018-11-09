Truck carrying 40,000 pounds ham overturns on SB I-65, shuts down several lanes near downtown

Posted 6:15 am, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 06:38AM, November 9, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several southbound lanes of I-65 near downtown are closed near West Street as you head toward the North Split because of an overturned semi.

The semi was carrying 40,000 pounds of Hormel ham products. There is no time frame for when all lanes will reopen because another truck needs to be brought in to off-load the ham before they clear the scene. Police say it’s going to be a while.

The driver was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries.

We’re seeing a backup on I-65 at 21st Street. If you’re going southbound on I-65 you’ll want to get off at the first MLK exit north of 30th Street so you don’t get caught up in it.

