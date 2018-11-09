× Truck carrying 40,000 pounds ham overturns on SB I-65, shuts down interstate near downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The southbound lanes of I-65 near downtown are closed near West Street as you head toward the North Split because of an overturned semi.

The driver was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries.

The semi was carrying 40,000 pounds of Hormel ham products.

There is no time frame for when the road will be reopened because another truck will be brought in to off-load the food before they clear the scene. But police say it’s going to be a while.

We’re already seeing a backup on I-65 at 21st Street. If you’re going southbound on I-65 you’ll want to get off at the first MLK exit north of 30th Street so you don’t get caught up in it.