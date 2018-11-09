× Possible threat made to Cardinal Ritter, school closes Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cardinal Ritter High School is closed today because of a possible threat made.

The school tweeted about the closure last night with no explanation.

We received a tip that a student posted a picture online with a threatening caption, and there was also a weapon in the picture. We reached out to the school for an official comment, but we’re still waiting to hear back from them.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first threat made this week. Five other schools have investigated threats!