× Photo of strangers eating together at local McDonalds warming hearts: ‘We all need to see little more of this’

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A photo of two strangers eating together at a Noblesville McDonalds is warming hearts across the internet.

Amanda Marquell Craft says she was at the restaurant Thursday when she saw a woman, “who looked kind of lonely,” go up to a man eating his lunch and ask if she could join him.

Craft says the man had a genuine smile on his face and then the two strangers shared lunch and a lot of laughs.

They apparently only shared a meal together for about 15 minutes, but Craft says their laughter and interaction truly touched her.

She says she felt compelled to take a picture because it was one of those moments that showed “this is exactly what kindness is.”

As of Friday evening the photo has garnered over 2,000 interactions and more than 700 shares.

“We all need to see little more of this,” said Craft.