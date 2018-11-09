× Freebies and discounts for veterans, active duty military on Veterans Day 2018

Sunday, November 11, marks Veterans Day, and as a big “thank you,” many restaurants and businesses are offering freebies and discounts to those who’ve served our country.

If you plan to take advantage of these deals, make sure you bring a valid military ID to get the offers—and it’s always a good idea to call your local establishment to make sure they’re participating this year.

Here are some of the deals available:

Restaurants

Retailers/services

Crew Carwash: Free car wash for veterans and active duty military no Sunday, November 11 at select locations.

Great C lips : Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Can get a haircut on that day or pick up a coupon for a free haircut at a later date.

: Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Can get a haircut on that day or pick up a coupon for a free haircut at a later date. Indianapolis Zoo: The zoo will honor our men and women in service by providing free admission on Nov. 11 to all current and former military members with an ID. This year, as the holiday falls on the weekend and will be federally observed on the next Monday, we will also offer free admission to military members on Nov. 12. Additionally, all non-military family members will receive a $2 discount on tickets purchased at the gate on these days.

Sports Clips: Free haircut for veterans and active duty military at participating locations.

Dollar General: Veterans and active duty military get an 11% discount on Sunday, Nov. 11. Use promo code MILITARY11 for online purchases.

Lowe’s: Veterans and active duty military get 10% off eligible purchases.

Meineke: Veterans and active duty military get free basic oil change.

Target: 10% off entire purchase from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty military. You have to register in advance to get the offer.

Top Golf: Veterans and active duty military eligible for 20% discount on memberships and 10% off Topgolf play.

