East side shooting possibly related to robbery leaves person critically injured

Posted 8:02 pm, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 08:17PM, November 9, 2018

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A male was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Friday.

Police say the victim was found in the 1400 block of N. Bancroft around 7 p.m.

Officers believe the incident may be related to a robbery.

According to IMPD, two males approached the victim, fired a shot and then ran off. The suspects are described as being two black males in their 20s.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says they don’t know of a motive at this time. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.