Cold air pours in as we approach the weekend

We had a few snowflakes north of Indianapolis this morning! The snow only briefly stuck to grassy areas since the porous pavement holds heat a little longer and melted snow right away. Thanks to Sue Starkey of Kokomo for capturing this! Friday's forecast is much colder than normal. Temps will only reach the low 40s and the wind chill will keep it feeling colder. The cloud cover will also contribute to the cold, wintry feeling. Temps will dip below freezing by 7pm so I highly recommend a pizza and a movie night.

Cold air is pumping in! We're going to stay below average for at least the next seven days.

We could see a brief push of flurries Friday evening but few of us will actually get any of that. Absolutely no shoveling expected this weekend. Tonight will be the coldest we've been this season. Bundle up if you go out! Early Saturday morning your CBS 4 Team will be at Vet Fest. We'll be bundled up and smiling as we celebrate our Veterans. Come out and cheer with us! Info can be found HERE.

We will have sunshine on our faces to help against the cold this Saturday. The Colts will surely have the roof closed for the cold game against the Jags this weekend. Next chance for snow isn't until Tuesday.