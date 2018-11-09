Check out the fall foliage at this state park in Owen County

Posted 7:37 pm, November 9, 2018, by

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – Autumn is fading quickly in central Indiana, but it’s not too late to check out the Hoosier State’s beautiful fall colors.

Photojournalist Dave Novak ventured down to Owen County to take some stunning shots of the fall foliage at McCormick’s Creek State Park, Indiana’s first state park.

Windy days are ahead, so you don’t have much time to check out the colorful leaves before they fall to the ground.

If you want to check out this great park for yourself, it costs $7 per car to get in.

