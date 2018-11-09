× A chilly weekend ahead for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A cold front moved across central Indiana Friday. Behind the cold front the coldest air of the season so far will settle in for Veterans Day Weekend. Gusty winds and a few flurries are likely on Saturday and we’ll have a sunny Sunday.

Another storm system will bring a rain/snow mix Monday morning and windy cold conditions will linger through Tuesday.

Temperatures will be well below average this weekend.

Expect a sunny day for Indy Vet Fest.

Football fans will need to dress in layers for big games this weekend.

We’ll have sunny skies in Bloomington on Saturday.

The 125th battle for the Monon Bell takes place this weekend.

It will be too chilly to open the roof for the Colts game.

We’ll have another chance for snow showers early Monday.

Light snow will continue through Monday afternoon.