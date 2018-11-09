A chilly weekend ahead for central Indiana

Posted 4:35 pm, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:00PM, November 9, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A cold front moved across central Indiana Friday. Behind the cold front the coldest air of the season so far will settle in for Veterans Day Weekend. Gusty winds and a few flurries are likely on Saturday and we’ll have a sunny Sunday.

Another storm system will bring a rain/snow mix Monday morning and windy cold conditions will linger through Tuesday.

Temperatures will be well below average this weekend.

Expect a sunny  day for Indy Vet Fest.

Football fans will need to dress in layers for big games this weekend.

We’ll have sunny skies in Bloomington on Saturday.

The 125th battle for the Monon Bell takes place this weekend.

It will be too chilly to open the roof for the Colts game.

We’ll have another chance for snow showers early Monday.

Light snow will continue through Monday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.