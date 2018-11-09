9 people arrested in Columbus after yearlong investigation of Aryan Brotherhood

Posted 8:54 am, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 09:06AM, November 9, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police arrested nine people, many of whom are members or known associates of the Aryan Brotherhood, after a year-long investigation which began in October 2017 with the arrests of two persons connected to the gang.

This lengthy investigation focused on complaints of narcotics dealing, multiple burglaries and vehicle thefts in Columbus and Bartholomew County. It also involved suspects attempting to sneak contraband into the Bartholomew County Jail.

Officers from the Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department worked together during this investigation which also included officers from the CPD Intelligence Led Policing Unit, CPD SWAT, Columbus/Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, CPD Detective’s Division as well as the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Edinburgh Police Department.

The nine people listed below were arrested on the following formal charges filed by the Bartholomew County Prosecutors Office.

Chelsie S. Harden

Chelsie S. Harden, 30, Columbus, Indiana

  • Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)
  • Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Jarred Parton

Jarred A. Parton, 26, Franklin, Indiana

  • Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)
  • Battery (Class A Misdemeanor)

William J. Lustig

William Jacob Lustig, 38, Columbus, Indiana

  •  Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)
  • Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)
  • Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Level 6 Felony)
  • Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

Brandon B. Jacobs

Brandon B. Jacobs, 28, Nashville, Indiana

  •  Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)
  • Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony)
  • Intimidation (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of Altered Handgun (Level 6 Felony)
  • Carrying an Handgun Without a License (Class A Misdemeanor)

William Corey King

William “Corey” King, 35, Columbus, Indiana

  • Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)
  • Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)

David Hadley

David “Bub” Hadley, 35, Columbus, Indiana

  •  Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)
  • Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)

Mary Jaylin Craig

Mary Jaylin Craig, 22, Edinburgh, Indiana

  • Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)
  • Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

William J. Stillabower

 William J. Stillabower, 33, Columbus, Indiana

  • Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)
  • Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)

Matthew S. Mowery,

Matthew S. Mowery, 22, Austin, Indiana

  • Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)
  • Unlawful Possession of a Syringe (Level 6 Felony)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.