23-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained during weekend shooting outside east side pub

Posted 8:38 pm, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 08:49PM, November 9, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 23-year-old woman has died after police say she was shot outside O B’s Pizza Pub & Eatery on the east side of Indianapolis over the weekend.

IMPD says officers were dispatched to the scene near the intersection of N. Mitthoeffer Rd. and E. 21st St. shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

EMS also responded and transported the victim, Sierra Peace, to Eskenazi in critical condition. Unfortunately, police say Peace died from her injuries on Friday.

Police say a male was also injured by flying debris or glass during the incident. He was treated and released on-scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

