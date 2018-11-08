× Vet Fest, Christmas Gift and Hobby Show and Pet Expo headline diverse weekend lineup of events around Indy

Vet Fest

American Legion Mall

Directly following the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Indy, join CBS 4 and Wish For Our Heroes at the American Legion Mall for the inaugural Vet Fest from 2-6pm. Also on hand will be legendary rocker and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Artimus Pyle (formerly Of Lynyrd Skynyrd), who will perform a free concert. There will also be food trucks on hand as well as a beer garden. We will be granting wishes, raising money to support local military families, having a great time and making Veterans Day a special day for all of Indy. This event is family friendly.

Click here for more info.

Christmas Gift and Hobby Show

Indiana State Fairgrounds West Pavilion

The Christmas Gift and Hobby Show is going on now through Sunday (November 11, 2018) at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Thousands of people come together to experience the state’s largest holiday shopping event. The show features more than 350 exhibitors, entertainment, a LEGO Christmas village and the return of the Merry Money giveaway. Plus, get the chance to meet and take your photo with Santa! Show attendees can also enjoy performances from local school choirs, singers, dancers and more.

Click here for more info.

Great Indy Pet Expo

Indiana State Fairgrounds Agriculture Horticulture Building

Indy’s Largest Celebration of Pets and People– the Great Indy Pet Expo– is headed to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend (November 10-11). Whether you’re a current pet owner or just thinking about bringing a companion animal into your home, the Great Indy Pet Expo is for you. It’s a great event for family entertainment, and with the largest pet-related trade show in the state, it’s a must for your holiday shopping list!​ Some of the highlights include a dog grooming competition, Doxie Derby wiener dog races, the opportunity to meet adoptable pets in the Rescue Meet and Greet Arena, Lure Course and much more!

Click here for more info.

Indianapolis LGBT Film Festival

Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields

The 18th annual Indianapolis LGBT Film Festival, presented by Indy Pride, is taking place November 9-11. It will feature a thrilling assortment of feature films, shorts and documentaries which are all focused on LGBT issues. Proceeds benefit IYG (Indiana Youth Group).

Click here for more info.

Fountain Square Pinball Classic

La Margarita

Head to La Margarita on Saturday, November 10th, for the seventh running of Indiana’s largest single-day pinball tournament and party—the Fountain Square Pinball Classic! Once again, they will strip the restaurant of all its tables and chairs, only to replace it all with pinball machines! This is a ticketed event, but is open to the public, with several different ticket options for fans and guests like Tournament Player & VIP Tickets, Free Play Tickets and General Admission. Doors open to competitors at 9 a.m. General admission and free play doors open at noon. This is a rain or shine event.

Click here for more info.