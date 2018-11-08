Taylorsville student, 8, suspended after showing ‘hit list’ on school bus

Posted 3:26 pm, November 8, 2018, by , Updated at 03:39PM, November 8, 2018

File image

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind.– An 8-year-old student in Taylorsville was suspended after allegedly showing a “hit list” to another student on a school bus.

The incident occurred after school was out on Wednesday. After it was reported, school officials notified law enforcement and the following message was sent to parents, assuring them the children are safe:

“Good morning Taylorsville families!  The safety of our students is our top priority.  Upon receiving a report yesterday involving a threat, we responded immediately.  It was reported that an 8-year old student showed a hit list to another student on the bus after school.  Law enforcement was notified.  The student was suspended until a meeting with family.  Students are safely learning at Taylorsville today.  Thank you for your continued support!”

Police and Bartholomew County school officials have not said when the meeting would take place or what disciplinary measures could occur. School resumed as normal Thursday.

