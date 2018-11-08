Indiana native John Mellencamp headed to the altar with Meg Ryan

John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan (Photos courtesy of Getty Images)

One of the most famous Hoosiers is headed to the altar.

Actress Meg Ryan announced her engagement to rock star John Mellencamp on Thursday.

Ryan made the announcement on Instagram with a sweet sketch accompanied with one word “ENGAGED!”

ENGAGED!

Mellencamp, a Seymour native, has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the “When Harry Met Sally…” star. The two dated from 2011 to 2014. The musician’s preference of living in Indiana and Ryan’s affection for New York City reportedly led to the break up.

Mellencamp has been married three times in the past and has five children, including “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi.

As for Ryan, she was previously married to actor Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001. She has two children.

