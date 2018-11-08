In wake of California mass shooting, Indiana State Police remind people to always have a plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In the wake of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, Indiana State Police are reminding people to have a plan in place in case you’re ever involved in an active shooter situation.

They say if you are in that situation you will have three options. They said either run, fight, or hide.

Sgt. John Perrine said if you’re ever in a mass shooting situation, your body is overcome by stress, so you need to already have a plan in your mind of how to escape to increase your chances of surviving.

A movie theater, a school, a church, and now a bar are just some of the locations where recent mass shootings ended the lives of many.

The growing list of tragedies is hard for many to fathom.

"We still feel the pain,” said Sgt. Perrine. “The people who tragically lost their lives, the police officer who ran in unselfishly to stop that chaos and lost his life, we are just absolutely heartbroken over that, so our thoughts and prayers first and foremost go out to all the victims involved out there."

Thousands of miles away, Sgt. Perrine feels the pain of the victims and their families.

"It’s tragic we live in a society where this is an option potentially for young people. They are exposed to this violence and they think it is okay for them to do this and take lives of multiple people and it’s not," Sgt. John Perrine explained.

State police know shootings like these can happen anywhere, at any time. It’s why they offer a program called “Unarmed Response to Active Shooter.”

"Not only how to respond as a civilian to an active shooter or violent encounter, but also how to prevent it," Sgt. Perrine said.

ISP doesn’t want to scare people, but wants them to be prepared.

“The key is not paranoia, it’s preparedness. We want people to take the steps necessary to prepare themselves, but not scare themselves and that’s the key," Sgt. Perrine said.

Sgt. Perrine said you need to have a plan in place before someone starts shooting. First, look for the emergency exits when you enter a place.

Second, look for an escape route and keep in mind your options are to run, hide, or fight for your life.

"If all you ever thought about is what your options are your chances of survival significantly increases," Sgt. Perrine said.

ISP said there are also preventive measures churches, businesses, and schools can do to prevent such a tragedy.

For more information and PowerPoint presentations, click here.