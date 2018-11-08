IMPD seeks to raise awareness, spark conversation about cancer with new vehicle wraps

Northbound I-69 closed in Madison County due to crash involving overturned semi

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has given three of its vehicle makeovers for cancer awareness.

IMPD unveiled its “We Are Tougher Than Cancer” vehicle wraps on Thursday.

Two of the vehicles will be driven by officers impacted with cancer, while the third will bounce between districts and be used at local events.

Along with raising awareness, the department hopes to spark community conversation, encourage others to share their stories of survival and collect donations for the worthy cause.

So far, IMPD’s fall campaign has raised more than $28,000 for local nonprofits that help those affected be cancer. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

During this campaign, IMPD is also allowing officers to grow beards and/or wear pink shirts under their uniforms until the end of November.

