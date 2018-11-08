Head volleyball coach at IUPUI fired after being arrested for possession of child porn

Posted 4:56 pm, November 8, 2018, by

Steven Payne

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The head volleyball coach at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed the arrest of 54-year-old Steven Payne on Thursday. Jail records show he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

In a statement issued to CBS4, IUPUI said Payne has been terminated by the university as a result of the arrest.

“IUPUI leadership is aware of the IMPD police investigation resulting in the arrest of Steve Payne, head volleyball coach. The university is cooperating with the investigation.  Due to the serious nature of the charges, IUPUI has terminated Payne from the university, effective immediately.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

