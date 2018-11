× Crews reopen northbound I-69 after crash involving overturned in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. –Northbound lanes of I-69 are back open following a crash in Madison County on Thursday.

INDOT announced the closure near SR 9 at about 8:11 p.m. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes as crews cleared the scene.

I-69 MM 226.0 NB @ SR 9/109 mile 226 All lanes closed 3 hours due to crash clean up — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) November 9, 2018

EMA officials said the crash involved an overturned semi and trailer. Dispatch says the truck was carrying water and there were no injuries.

I-69 NB at 226, EMA enroute to close the interstate due to another accident at the 230 mm involving an overturned semi truck and trailer. @INDOTEast @TrafficWise pic.twitter.com/8u44POyho1 — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) November 9, 2018

