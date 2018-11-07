Rosie’s Place marks opening of third location while their flagship solidifies itself as must-visit destination in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rosie’s Place has become a breakfast staple for many people in and around Hamilton County. On their website, the establishment is described as “A gathering place for friends and families…featuring homemade, Midwestern-inspired fare.”

Currently, Rosie’s Place has three locations, including one on Zionsville’s Main Street and their newest location in Carmel, which opened just last month at the Olivia on Main Street. Each location has a similar down home vibe and the same dedication to serving good food prepared using fresh, local ingredients.

But on this trip “In Your Neighborhood,” we’re headed to the place where it all started back in 2010. At 68 N. 9th Street in the heart of Noblesville, you’ll find the flagship for Rosie’s Place nestled in the town square.

“We started out with just a bakery and just a small menu doing breakfast and lunch and it’s just kind of grown from there,” said Debbie Bourgerie, who co-owns Rosie’s Place with her husband, Michael.

While Rosie’s place is popular for traditional favorites and Mexican-inspired breakfast staples like breakfast tacos, the spicy burrito and huevos rancheros, some of their most loved dishes are the weekly specials with a twist.

“We’re big on seasonal items between the bakery and the menu. Right now of course everything is pumpkin. Pumpkin and apple,” said Bourgerie. “We have a Fall grilled cheese with Gouda and apples and apple butter. We also do a sweet potato burger.”

Even the salads are infused with seasonal flavors.

“We have one that [includes] roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and apples and that’s a really popular one” she noted.

“On the breakfast side, we always offer a roasted hash that’s always really popular with our vegetarians and vegans,” she added.

For a taste of home, look no further than Hoosier-inspired pork benny.

“It’s our Indiana take on things…It’s our breaded pork tenderloin turned into an eggs Benedict,” said Bourgerie.

Near the front of the often-bustling restaurant is the bakery which is full of even more delectable treats. But the real star is a signature cookie so good, it even inspired T-shirts.

“I grew up in St. Louis and in St. Louis all of the bakeries had their own version of a coffee cake called the gooey butter cake. So when we opened Rosie’s, we sold gooey butter cake,” Bourgerie explained. “But as our lunch business grew, people wanted a hand-held. They wanted something they could take back to the office. So we came up with the gooey butter cookie.”

And people can’t seem to get enough of them.

“People call them all kinds of things from ‘addictive’ to ‘crack’ to all kinds of stuff,” she said.

They’re so popular, Bourgerie says they make a couple thousand per week at each of their locations. Several local companies– including one well-known car dealership—actually gift the cookies to their clients and customers.

“People will come in and say ,‘Where are the cookies I got with my car?’ Because they want to be able to get more,” she said.

After you’ve enjoyed a delicious brunch and grabbed some cookies to go, don’t head straight for the car or you’ll miss out on the small town charm that surrounds each of the Rosie’s Place locations.

Four Things You Need to Know About Rosie’s Place:

Rosie’s Place is open Monday-Friday from 7AM to 3PM and Saturday-Sunday from 8AM to 2 PM. They don’t take reservations with the exception of Easter, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Their first location opened in Noblesville back in 2010. That was followed by the Zionsville location in 2014 and their newest location in Carmel, which opened just last month in the Olivia on Main.

They are popular for the delicious traditional menu items as well as Mexican inspired breakfast dishes, but some of their biggest hits are their seasonally-inspired specials, like the Indiana-inspired “pork benny.”

Don’t leave without grabbing one of their signature items from the bakery: the gooey butter cookie. This cookie is so good, they even inspired some T-shirts (that you can also purchase while visiting Rosie’s).

“Noblesville is such a fun place to come for the day and to shop. It’s just a little picturesque… And [it’s] the same with Zionsville and with Carmel,” said Bourgerie.

For more information about Rosie's Place, check out their website by clicking here.

